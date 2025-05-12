New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt note for husband and cricketer Virat Kohli after he announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress reflected on Kohli’s struggles, dedication, and evolution over the years.

“They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.”

She continued, “Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites — but you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say, my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye.”

The emotional message was accompanied by a photo of the couple smiling together at a cricket ground, both dressed in white.

Earlier today, Kohli surprised fans with his announcement: “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy, but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.”

Fans are flooding both posts with love, appreciating the emotional tribute and the couple’s unwavering bond.