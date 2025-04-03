Punjab: Resham Kaur Hans, the wife of renowned Padma Shri awardee singer and former Member of the Lok Sabha, passed away on April 2, afternoon. She was around 60 years old and had been battling illness for an extended period. The news of her demise has cast a shadow of grief over her family, friends, and admirers.

Sources confirm that Resham Kaur Hans had previously undergone a stent procedure due to a heart condition. Despite medical intervention, her health continued to deteriorate, leading to her untimely passing. The family has yet to release an official statement regarding her death. Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh, the Sarpanch of Shafipur, who visited Hans Raj Hans's residence to pay his respects, expressed his condolences.

He said, "My name is Gurpreet Singh, I am Sarpanch of Shafipur, and it is a very sad news. Mr. Hans Raj Hans's wife has passed away. We are deeply saddened by this loss. Tomorrow, around 12 in the afternoon, she will be cremated in the village of Shafipur. Some of their relatives are arriving from abroad, which is why there is a slight delay."

The sudden loss has left the family and well-wishers mourning, with arrangements underway for the final rites.