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  • /'I'm back to square one': MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria shares cancer update, says journey is far from over

'I'm back to square one': MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria shares cancer update, says journey is far from over

MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria has shared an emotional update on her breast cancer journey, revealing that she will now undergo 12 chemotherapy sessions and a year of targeted therapy after post-surgery tests detected an invasive HER2-positive component. Despite the setback, the celebrity chef says she is determined to fight the battle one day at a time.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
'I'm back to square one': MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria shares cancer update, says journey is far from over
Image Credit: Pankaj Bhadouria, InstagramSource: IANS

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