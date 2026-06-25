/'I'm back to square one': MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria shares cancer update, says journey is far from over

However, now detailed biopsy reports have now altered the course of her treatment. “I wanted to say something to you. Straight to the point. As most of you know, last month, 29th May, I had gone for a breast cancer surgery, which with God’s grace was very successful. And the doctors told me, ‘Pankaj ji, just 4 weeks of rest and you’ll be rolling again.’ The love I got during this time, I can never thank you enough for that. But now, it seems, I’m back to square one. And I’ll have to start all over again,” she said.