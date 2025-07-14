New Delhi: Recently, Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Abdu Rozik made headlines after various reports of the social media influencer being arrested surfaced online.

Following allegations of theft, Abdu’s management team, S-Line Project, has clarified the situation. In a statement quoted by India Today, the team denied the arrest claims, saying, “First of all, he is not arrested, he was only detained by the police. Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released. Today he will participate in the award ceremony, which will be held in Dubai.”

They further criticised the misinformation circulating in the media, asserting, “Secondly, the information in the media is not correct. We will take all legal action to protect Abdu Rozik and his image.”

Reassuring fans, the management added, “Also, we will provide you with all information later on to inform Indian people. Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding this issue.”

Despite the controversy, Abdu Rozik went to make a public appearance at the prestigious 9th edition of the India International Influencer Awards held in Dubai. His presence at the event was seen as a strong message that he is doing well.

In a casual and candid chat with Gulf Good News, Abdu briefly addressed the situation without going into details. Smiling and waving to fans, he said, “Hey everyone, I am here with you all. I am fine, everything is good. Lots of love, thank you so much for your support.”

Watch the video here:

Abdu first gained recognition through his music and later became a household name in India after participating in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In 2022, he paid tribute to Khan by releasing his debut Hindi song, Chota Bhaijaan.

More recently, Abdu appeared on Laughter Chefs Season 2, where he was teamed up with popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav. However, he left the show midway through Ramadan and was subsequently replaced by actor Karan Kundrra.