IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025: Aryan Khan Becomes Youngest Filmmaker & The Only Web-Series Director To Be Named In List

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan made a sensational debut by directing his maiden web series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. Treading on a different path than his iconic father, the young director's first venture released in September on Netflix this year, ticking all the right boxes of entertainment and masala. The series highlighted a perfect blend of drama and humour - which got rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Aryan Khan has now added another feather to his cap as he has become the youngest director and the only web-series director to feature in IMDb’s Top 10 Directors of 2025 list for The B***ds of Bollywood.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood achieved some of the biggest milestones upon its release. The series dominated Netflix India, trending at No. 1 for weeks, and its success wasn’t limited to the country. It also made a strong global impact, trending worldwide, reaching the No. 1 spot in several countries, and breaking into Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English shows.

Adding to its massive buzz, the series’ motion poster lit up the iconic Times Square billboard in New York, marking a proud moment for Aryan and the entire team.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is written and directed by Aryan Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and more.