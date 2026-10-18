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Imran Khan approaches Bombay High Court against FRRO notice asking him to leave India

Actor Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging an October 14 FRRO notice directing him to leave India by October 28, calling the order illegal and seeking interim protection against deportation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Imran Khan approaches Bombay High Court against FRRO notice asking him to leave India
Image Credit: IMDb

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Imran Khan approaches Bombay High Court against FRRO notice asking him to leave India
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