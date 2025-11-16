Imran Khan Confirms Acting Comeback After 15 Years; Opens Up About New Project With Danish Aslam

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who has been on a long hiatus and away from the spotlight, is reportedly all set to make his comeback. He will reunite with his Break Ke Baad director, Danish Aslam, returning to the screen nearly 15 years after the film’s release. In a recent interview, Imran shared insights into his new project and also spoke about his co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Imran revealed that the past several years were spent navigating a divorce and focusing on personal growth.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Imran described his upcoming film as “a natural progression,” adding, “The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later. It’s a natural progression. Danish and I now have collective life experience. He’s been married, I’ve been through a divorce. It’s the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge to tell a story and work with dear friends. The shoot is complete and it’s in post-production. We’re waiting for the streaming platform to lock the release date.”

Speaking about Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada joining the film, he said, “It was a co-creative decision. We all agreed on her and what she would bring to the film. She brought a good vibe to the set, and it was the same with Gurfateh. In fact, this is the happiest set I’ve ever been on.”

Imran also recalled initially rejecting Break Ke Baad. “I was shooting for I Hate Luv Storys when Danish came in for a narration. He hates narrations and I don’t do well with them either, so I said ‘no thanks’ and left. Later, I met him at a party and we hit it off. Halfway through the conversation, I realised he was the same guy whose script I had turned down. He later sent me a draft, and it clicked with me. We were shooting the film a couple of months later.”

Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. He made his directorial debut with the 2018 short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.