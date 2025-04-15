Imran Khan Opens Up On Constant Comparison With Ranbir Kapoor, Creative Risks And Pressure Of Early Stardom

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan, in his recent honest conversation on In The Ring with Filmfare opened up about life beyond the camera, the quiet resilience behind his choices, and the journey of finding clarity through vulnerability. Hosted by , this engaging talk show offers fans an exclusive glimpse into the lives and careers of some of the most sought-after talents in the film and OTT industries, all set against the backdrop of a live audience that heightens the immersive experience.

On his evolving relationship with the film industry, Imran told Jitesh Pillai Host and Editor-in-Chief of Filmfare, "I did distance myself quite a bit. While working, sometimes you form very close bonds with some people; some people are your co-workers first, and you are friendly with them, but they don’t become solid friends. Those people who became friends who were and continue to be there are a lot of directors I worked with. A lot of my industry friends who remain the same even if I’m not doing their film."

Reflecting on constant comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor, Imran opened up about his early days in the industry, "When I entered the industry, I was constantly compared to Ranbir. He’s talented, charming, and confident—and I always felt like I was lagging behind. I didn’t see myself as a star, or even a great actor. I was just someone trying to find his place while feeling like I didn’t quite belong."

Speaking about taking creative risks and staying bold, Imran stated, “If you're a creative person—whether an actor, writer, or artist—your best work will never come from playing safe. It happens when you allow yourself to wander, to experiment, to risk failure. The real magic lies in not knowing the outcome and still choosing to create."

On the necessity of building mental resilience and emotional awareness, he expressed, "We've been taught that strength means keeping it all in, don't cry, don't feel. But I’ve learned that real strength is being able to feel deeply, to acknowledge pain, and still move forward. That’s what I want to teach my daughter too—that emotional courage is not weakness; it’s power."

Opening up about the pressures of early stardom, Imran shared his personal journey, "After my first film released, everyone around me said, 'Now sign more films, keep the momentum going.' But I had this instinct to step back, to write to direct. I didn’t follow it then—and in hindsight, I think I let external voices drown out my own creative impulse."

Imran shared insights about his relationship with his daughter, revealing, "My daughter talks to me about the feelings in her heart, often at bedtime, in those quiet, gentle moments. That trust, the fact that she feels safe enough to open up to me, is something I hold sacred. It reminds me every day of what kind of father, and man, I want to be."