Imran Khan Opens Up On How Girlfriend Lekha Washington And Daughter Imara Have Been ‘Crucial To His Healing'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Imran Khan will be cutting his long hiatus short just as he is pumped up about his comeback vehicle - Vir Das's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The star opened up on working on the movie and how it all happened in an interview with NDTV.

He also shared his ordeal with depression, taking therapy and how his girlfriend Lekha Washington and daughter Imara were crucial to his healing. He said, "The last few years in particular, every year has been better than the last. The last five-six years have been just better and better. And the last couple of years have kind of coincided with me feeling very settled within myself and feeling a desire to work."

About finding love again, he said, "To be loved by someone truly gives you strength and heals you. To give love truthfully and selflessly to another also is empowering and healing. And I have found this, in between my daughter and my partner Lekha, to give and to receive love. It has been absolutely crucial to my healing and to my own growth and well-being."

On being part of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Imran told NDTV, "My part is a cameo that came from a place of FOMO (Fear of missing out). True story-Vir was developing the project. And as he was moving through the stages of development, various friends of mine were getting attached. It started, of course, with my uncle (Aamir Khan) getting attached as a producer. And I would hear little snippets here and there. And then Mithila, whom I got to know because we acted together in Katti Batti-we've remained friends over the years. And she was telling me a lot of fun stuff about the way the project was going. Then and there, I texted Vir. So this particular film is one that I joined just because all my friends were there and doing something that looked like fun."

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is releasing in theatres on January 16, 2026. Both Imran and Vir have previously worked together in Delhi Belly.