New Delhi: Beloved actor Imran Khan is all set to make a comeback with a romantic comedy after a decade-long hiatus.

After years of anticipation and requests from fans, film journalist Rahul Raut confirmed that the actor has begun shooting for the rom-com alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

The film will be directed by 'Break Ke Baad' director Danish Aslam and will be released on Netflix. It will also feature Gurfateh Pirzada in an important role.

#ImranKhan RETURNS TO MOVIES AFTER A DECADE as he officially begins shooting for his COMEBACK FILM today in Mumbai... #BhumiPednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also star in this dysfunctional romantic dramedy... #BreakKeBaad director Danish Aslam helms this @NetflixIndia film! pic.twitter.com/lfpa1M2J48 April 19, 2025

Although there is no official release date from the OTT giant, fans are excited to see the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor back on screen.

According to a report by PeepingMoon, the movie is expected to release in early 2026.

The 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood stepped away from acting in 2015 to focus on his personal and mental well-being. He is known for his roles in I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.