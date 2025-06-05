New Delhi: Actor Imran Khan and ex-wife Avantika Malik dated for a long time before eventually tying the knot in 2011. The two welcomed a baby girl in 2014. The couple parted ways in 2019 and is currently co-parenting their daughter Imara.

Both Imran and Avantika remain on cordial terms. Recently, in an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit for his YouTube channel, she opened up on the divorce and how tough it was her as she is an emotional person.

Avantika Malik On Her Divorce

Avantika said, "I would have found it very difficult to walk away and to say this is it. It is mostly because of the kind of human being I am. I am extremely emotional."

"Another reason is that, because my parents’ marriage didn’t work, I thought I always had this pressure to make mine work. I was too adamant that what was my reality as a child could be my reality as an adult. The only thing I did not see was that even if we separate, our realities are not the same. That fear was too deep and intense to have walked away," Avantika added.

Avantika said, "I think the actual separation comes when we say that, ‘Look we spent our youth trying our best. I know we both gave it our best!’ If it means living separate would bring more happiness, and it has reached that point when its not as compatible as before… there comes a day when its okay to choose me… I was devastated, it took me a long time. But we don’t (talk), not really. It’s cordial, but friends is a very strong term. We’re not there yet. Maybe some day."

On Co-Parenting Daughter Imara

Avantika went on to add, “I think for both Imran and I, we always knew we were going to do our best when it came to her (daughter Imara). We were on the same page on that. She always has access to both parents. She spends equal amount of time with both parents. So I think in that sense she knows that she has not lost anybody, everybody is still there. We have been conscientious to not let her know about things that have been going on between him and I about divorce or lawyers… to be exposed to it. We were united on that front, to know that she is loved and protected and not losing anyone in her family. She knows that she is not responsible in anyway, she does not carry any of the guilt or shame.”

On the work front, Imran Khan is all set to make a comeback with a Netflix rom-com with Bhumi Pednekar.