Imtiaz Ali praises success of ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Saiyaara’: 'People want to watch good cinema'

Mumbai: Indian auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has shared his opinion on the unprecedented success of films like ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Saiyaara’. The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, and said that the breakout success of such films point to the fact that audience is willing to go to cinemas provided the content is value for money.

He told IANS, “Firstly, as a filmmaker, I'm very happy when a film does very well. I'm very happy, especially when people come to the theater, perhaps again and again to watch it. It's the people that choose the kind of cinema that they want. It's simple, and there’s nothing complicated about this simple truth. And I don't feel that the working of a certain type of film excludes the working of any other type of film. I've seen all my life, people say, ‘Love stories are working so the action films won't work’. It's not like that. When ‘Sholay’ was about to release, people were saying ‘Sholay’ won't work. But, look what that film has turned out to be. The same doubts people had about ‘Dhurandhar’ when it was about to release”.

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He further mentioned, “Then people were like, love stories won't work. Love stories are not working, that too with new people but then there’s ‘Saiyaara’. So the point is, people want to watch good cinema. And when any good cinema works, every filmmaker is internally very happy. They tell themselves, ‘Thank God this worked’. This means people are still in with the concept of coming to a cinema hall and watching a film”.

“We are bringing people closer. ‘Dhurandhar’ brought people closer to the theatre and I'm very glad about that. This was my response. And Saiyara did the same and so many films did the same. And I'm very glad for all of the films that succeeded”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

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