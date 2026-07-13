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'In between all the big moments': Anshula Kapoor shares emotional father-daughter moments with Boney Kapoor

Actress and entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor has shared an emotional glimpse of her bidaai moments from her wedding. In one frame, Anshula was seen holding on to him before bidding farewell.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
'In between all the big moments': Anshula Kapoor shares emotional father-daughter moments with Boney Kapoor
Image Credit: Instagram

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'In between all the big moments': Anshula Kapoor shares emotional father-daughter moments with Boney Kapoor
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