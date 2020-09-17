In Bollywood, you get a 2-min role, item number and romantic scene only after sleeping with the hero: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: The war of words regarding the underbelly of Bollywood refuses to die down. After veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha that a few people are trying to defame the film industry and the government must provide protection against it, Kangana Ranaut retorted with a few tweets.

More recently, in a reply to one of the netizens, Kangana tweeted: कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं।

She alleged that in Bollywood actresses get a 2-min role, item number and romantic scene only after sleeping with the hero. Kangana added that in fact it was her who introduced feminism, made patriotic movies.

Jaya Bachchan, without taking any names, slammed BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for his drugs conspiracy remark in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Ravi Kishan had on Monday said that drug conspiracy is a big issue and has affected Bollywood, urging the government to take strict measures against the culprits. He even said that drugs come to India via China and Pakistan, as part of a larger conspiracy to target the youth of our country.

The industry celebs have been lauding Jaya Bachchan for speaking up and backing the Bollywood movie business.

The drugs conspiracy has once again become the talking point in Bollywood after Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and several other names emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.