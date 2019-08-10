close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sonakshi sinha akshay kumar

In hilarious video, Sonakshi Sinha knocks Akshay Kumar over from his chair during 'Mission Mangal' promotions - Watch

"If people irritate me, that's what I do," said Sonakshi Sinha after she knocked Akshay Kumar over from his chair while they were busy with 'Mission Mangal' promotions on Friday. Yes, she actually did it!

In hilarious video, Sonakshi Sinha knocks Akshay Kumar over from his chair during &#039;Mission Mangal&#039; promotions - Watch
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: "If people irritate me, that's what I do," said Sonakshi Sinha after she knocked Akshay Kumar over from his chair while they were busy with 'Mission Mangal' promotions on Friday. Yes, she actually did it!

In a video she shared on her Instagram stories, we can see Akshay, Sonakshi and their other co-stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen speaking to journalists about their upcoming film. Amidst the discussion, Akshay pushes his chair slightly backwards and Sonakshi soon knocks him over and he falls down. However, they laugh off the incident after Sonakshi says, "Listen, if people irritate me, that's what I do."

Later, Taapsee explains that it was a prank and says, "He planned to do it. Let me tell you how it would have happened. He would have asked her to do this. That's why it's getting recorded also. It's just to scare you guys." 

Watch the video here. It has also been curated by one of Sonakshi's fan clubs.

Hilarious!

Team 'Mission Mangal' have loads and loads of fun during the promotions and they make sure to share it all with their fans on social media.

The film, directed by Jagan Shakti, is based on India's mission to Mars. 'Mission Mangal' releases on this Independence Day and it clashes at the box office with John Abraham's 'Batla House'.  

Tags:
sonakshi sinha akshay kumarMission MangalSonakshi SinhaAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

25 years of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun': Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit dance to 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' in viral video

Must Watch

PT5M40S

J&K: NSA Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Anantnag; Here is a ground report