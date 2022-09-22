NewsLifestylePeople
ALAYA F

IN PICS: Alaya F's sexy wardrobe is every girl's dream - beachy bikini sets to comfy yoga casuals

Alaya F is one such actress who often picks up the best outfit for every occasion. Let's sneak into her wardrobe and watch out her looks-

New Delhi: Alaya F is the actress to watch out for when it comes to picking up the best attire for any occasion. Be it any event or place or her vacations, she always justifies her attire in a most efficient way that speaks aloud about her fashion sense. Moreover, Alaya has predominantly explored fashion attires in the most impressive way that has left the masses with major fashion inspirations.  

While the actress has maintained a very long styling list, let us look into her closet to watch out for the best attire she picks up according to different moods and occasions. 

Beach outfit 

Bringing up the best of a beach outfit, Alaya is truly rising the temperature in the Maldives in this bikini.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Here comes Alaya with the hottest one-piece dress for your beachside fun which is just too hot to handle.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

Party look 

Setting up the partying mood at its best, Alaya in blue one piece is truly the hottest one to steal all the limelight in the club.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Casual look 

Pairing a blue crop top with denim shorts, Alaya is truly slaying a casual outfit.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Dance 

Having donned the best outfit for her flexible body, Alaya truly added extra stars to her elegant dance moves in this black outfit.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

Justifying a perfect traditional outfit for her classical dance, Alaya is truly making it more graceful in blue salwar kurti.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

Yoga 

And then comes her Yoga and sports outfit that sets best on her intense training regimen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

Award ceremony look 

The actress is truly raising her glamour game with her slit dress comes as a perfect outfit for the award night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

  

Traditional look 

Alaya is truly donning the culture of India in this traditional dress yet giving it a modern touch.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

Beautifully studded with jewels, Alaya owns the stage with her traditional look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

Talking about her upcoming films, Alaya F has a really very interesting lineup with films like U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects. 

