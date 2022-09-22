IN PICS: Alaya F's sexy wardrobe is every girl's dream - beachy bikini sets to comfy yoga casuals

New Delhi: Alaya F is the actress to watch out for when it comes to picking up the best attire for any occasion. Be it any event or place or her vacations, she always justifies her attire in a most efficient way that speaks aloud about her fashion sense. Moreover, Alaya has predominantly explored fashion attires in the most impressive way that has left the masses with major fashion inspirations.

While the actress has maintained a very long styling list, let us look into her closet to watch out for the best attire she picks up according to different moods and occasions.

Beach outfit

Bringing up the best of a beach outfit, Alaya is truly rising the temperature in the Maldives in this bikini.

Here comes Alaya with the hottest one-piece dress for your beachside fun which is just too hot to handle.

Party look

Setting up the partying mood at its best, Alaya in blue one piece is truly the hottest one to steal all the limelight in the club.

Casual look

Pairing a blue crop top with denim shorts, Alaya is truly slaying a casual outfit.

Dance

Having donned the best outfit for her flexible body, Alaya truly added extra stars to her elegant dance moves in this black outfit.

Justifying a perfect traditional outfit for her classical dance, Alaya is truly making it more graceful in blue salwar kurti.

Yoga

And then comes her Yoga and sports outfit that sets best on her intense training regimen.

Award ceremony look

The actress is truly raising her glamour game with her slit dress comes as a perfect outfit for the award night.

Traditional look

Alaya is truly donning the culture of India in this traditional dress yet giving it a modern touch.

Beautifully studded with jewels, Alaya owns the stage with her traditional look.

Talking about her upcoming films, Alaya F has a really very interesting lineup with films like U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.