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  • /In Pics: Sophie Dhawan shares star-studded Lord's photos with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Ravi Shastri

In Pics: Sophie Dhawan shares star-studded Lord's photos with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Ravi Shastri

Australia Women sealed a six-wicket win over India Women at Lord's to book their semi-final spot and eliminate India from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
In Pics: Sophie Dhawan shares star-studded Lord's photos with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Ravi Shastri
Image Credit: Instagram

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In Pics: Sophie Dhawan shares star-studded Lord's photos with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Ravi Shastri
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