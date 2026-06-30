London: Sophie Dhawan has shared her "bittersweet" experience of watching a match at Lord's Cricket Ground for the first time after attending India's crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash against Australia alongside husband Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
The marquee fixture at the iconic London venue on Sunday, June 28, drew a host of high-profile names from Indian cricket.
Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan were all spotted in the pavilion stands as they cheered on Harmanpreet Kaur's side in a must-win encounter.
Following the match, Sophie Dhawan took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from the day, featuring herself with Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Ravi Shastri. The post also included personal selfies with Shikhar and Anushka, giving fans a glimpse of the star-studded outing at the historic venue.
Reflecting on her first visit to the "Home of Cricket", Sophie wrote, "A bittersweet visit for my first time watching a game at Lords but what an atmosphere. 27,163 fans, a record-breaking crowd, and another reminder of just how far the women's game has come."
Coming to the India vs Australia match, Australia Women sealed a six-wicket win over India Women at Lord's to book their semi-final spot and eliminate India from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
Chasing a record 171, Australia reached 172/4 in the 19th over, powered by unbeaten half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner after recovering from 72/3. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive 56 off 27 balls, along with useful contributions from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, guided India to 170/4, but the total proved insufficient. (ANI)
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