'In The Middle Of My Chaos...' Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Shares FIRST Post After Hospitalisation Due To 'Grave Condition'

New Delhi: Reality TV star and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner, Sana Makbul has finally shared her first post after sudden hospitalization which left her fans and well-wishers worried.

'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' star took to Instagram stories, updating fans about her health while posing with the internet favourite Labubu doll.

Sana mentioned that someone, whose name she did not reveal, gave her the first Labubu doll, and is supporting her during the chaos. "In the middle of my chaos, he got me my first Labubu," she said.

According to a statement by her close friend Aashna Kanchwala on social media, Aashna claimed that Sana is battling a 'grave disease' she wrote sharing her support, "My strongest Diva, I'm so proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger... Allah is with you. And I am always standing by you. Get well soon my love @divasana."

Sana continued on her Instagram story, seeking blessing, writing, "Keep me in your duas." She also stated that she is doing better.

Meanwhile, previously in a podcast with Comedian Bharti Singh, Sana revealed that she has been dealing with autoimmune hepatitis, she said, “I have turned vegan recently due to health reasons... a lot of people don't know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I have a liver disease, it was diagnosed in 2020. It has no specific symptoms... in this, my body cells are attacking the organ, so in my case, it’s sometimes Lupus; it hits your kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver.”

Just a day before hospitalisation, the actress appeared in good spirits, posting Eid greetings and pictures with her family on Instagram, celebrating the occasion with her loved ones.

Sana Makbul was born on June 13, 1993, in Mumbai. She gained fame for her role as Lavanya in the television series 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?'. In 2021, she reached the semi-finals of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,' and also gained widespread attention by winning 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' in 2024.

Sana has not yet made any comments regarding her deteriorating health which led to hospitalization.