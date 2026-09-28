/Income Tax Department targets actor Rakul Preet Singh in overseas money trail probe: report

The Income Tax Department has initiated widespread search operations across multiple locations in Mumbai associated with prominent Bollywood personalities, including actor Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and production house Panorama Studios, as per a report by NDTV.
Officials from the Mumbai IT Department executed raids across at least 12 sites following intelligence regarding suspected financial irregularities. Investigators suspect that funds were systematically routed to overseas accounts under the pretext of financing international film projects. Dedicated teams are currently examining financial records, accounting documents, and cross-border transaction logs to verify compliance.
The recent regulatory crackdown follows earlier legal trouble for the actor's family. In December 2025, Mumbai Police initiated a search for Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh, in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.
The joint operation, led by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force and the West Zone Police on December 19, 2025, resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers and the recovery of 43 grams of cocaine alongside 11.5 grams of MDMA. Authorities suspect Aman Preet Singh had procured illicit substances from the arrested individuals on at least five separate occasions.
Rakul Preet Singh is a versatile Indian film actress who successfully transitioned from modelling to establishing a prominent career across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. Since making her acting debut in 2009, she has built a significant pan-Indian fanbase.
Her filmography includes high-profile multi-starrers such as the science-fiction adventure Ayalaan and the action film Indian 2. In Hindi cinema, she has headlined major releases including Mere Husband Ki Biwi, De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, and played Nilofer Khan in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.
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