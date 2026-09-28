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  • /Income Tax Department targets actor Rakul Preet Singh in overseas money trail probe: report

Income Tax Department targets actor Rakul Preet Singh in overseas money trail probe: report

The Income Tax Department raided multiple premises linked to actor Rakul Preet Singh over suspicions of funds being routed overseas under the guise of film financing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Income Tax Department targets actor Rakul Preet Singh in overseas money trail probe: report
Image Credit: @rakul preet singh/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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