Ind vs Pak T20: Ashish Vidyarthi cheers for men in blue ahead of high-stakes clash at R. Premadasa Stadium

Kolkata: Ashish Vidyarthi shared his thoughts on the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Speaking to ANI, Vidyarthi said, "Let's go and win the game..."

The arch-rivals have faced each other eight times in T20 World Cup history. The Men in Blue have secured seven victories; Pakistan won only one game.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Overall, both sides have faced each other 16 times in T20I cricket. India has clinched 13 wins, whereas the Men in Green have secured three victories.

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far and have won their respective fixtures. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

Also Read | Meet Hanumankind: Real name, Kerala roots, and why the ‘Dhurandhar’ singer’s performance has sparked backlash ahead of India–Pakistan T20 World Cup

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side currently tops Group A with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, while Pakistan are placed second with four points and an NRR of +0.932.

Vidyarthi also spoke about the upcoming West Bengal elections, and congratulated Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee on being conferred the Padma Shri.

Highlighting the value of professional integrity, the actor added, "..I am an actor, a speaker, a storyteller. I try to do things so that people are inspired to do their work well. That is the first step for people to make right choices in life."

The actor also expressed happiness over Prosenjit Chatterjee being honoured with the Padma Shri.

"Very happy. What an honour. He has worked for so many years. The service that he has given, it takes a lot to keep yourself relevant for so many years. And he has done that," Vidyarthi said.

Recalling his association with the Bengali superstar, he added, "I have had the privilege of working with him many years back. For an award, of course, it is such a big recognition. But I salute him that he has been able to keep himself relevant for so many years. So I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart".

Ashish Vidyarthi is known for his work across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Marathi, and Odia films. He is widely recognised for his powerful antagonist and character roles. In 1995, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Drohkaal.