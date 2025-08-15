Mumbai: As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, actor Divya Dutta extended her heartfelt wishes to the people of the nation and asked everyone to be "responsible citizens".

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Sabse pehle aap sabko, sab bharat vaasiyun ko mai ye kehna chahungi ki swatantrata diwas ke is bahut shubh mauke par aap sabko bahut bahut badhayi..(First of all, I would like to congratulate all of you, all Indians, on this very auspicious occasion of Independence Day. ) After a lot of difficulties and many people's sacrifices, with so many lives at stake, we finally achieved independence. And today, our generation, or the generation ahead of us, is reaping the fruits of this...to live in a free country..to live in a democratic country..to say what they want to..to voice their opinion..to give their choices."

She added, "We cannot imagine these things, but it's all because we are a free nation. So, a very, very happy Independence Day. And let's not just celebrate it on 15th August or 26th January, but every day. Let's be good and responsible citizens. I wish you all a very, very Happy Independence Day. I would like to say that this is our way of saying that we are proud to say that we are Indians. And we are citizens of a free India. So, please, just hoist your flag that you are so, so proud of on your Independence Day and every day."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag.

Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft. PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.