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  • /Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Kamal Haasan extend warm patriotic wishes

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Kamal Haasan extend warm patriotic wishes

Independence Day 2026: Leading stars including Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Kamal Haasan shared patriotic messages of hope and unity, joining the nation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed citizens from the Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Kamal Haasan extend warm patriotic wishes
Image Credit: Freepik/IMDb

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Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Kamal Haasan extend warm patriotic wishes
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