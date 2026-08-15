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Independence Day 2026: Bollywood actresses who brought courage, sacrifice and patriotism to the screen

From fearless spies and legendary freedom fighters to fighter pilots and sporting icons, Bollywood actresses have portrayed powerful characters rooted in courage and patriotism. Their memorable performances have brought inspiring stories of bravery, sacrifice and dedication to the nation to the big screen.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: Bollywood actresses who brought courage, sacrifice and patriotism to the screen
Image Credit: IMDb

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