/Independence Day 2026: Bollywood actresses who brought courage, sacrifice and patriotism to the screen

Patriotism in Bollywood has often been portrayed through stories of courage, sacrifice, determination and love for the nation. Over the years, several actresses have taken on challenging roles inspired by real-life heroes, freedom fighters, soldiers, sportspersons and ordinary individuals who displayed extraordinary courage.
From fearless spies and legendary queens to fighter pilots and athletes, these performances have not only entertained audiences but also brought inspiring stories of courage to the forefront.
Alia Bhatt played Sehmat in Raazi, portraying a young Indian woman who becomes a spy during a time of heightened tension between India and Pakistan. Despite being placed in dangerous and emotionally difficult situations, Sehmat remains committed to her mission and her country.
Alia handled the vulnerability, the fear, the inner steel of the character with real subtlety. What her performance showed, really, is that patriotism doesn't always look loud or dramatic. Sometimes it's just quietly making an impossible sacrifice and sticking with your responsibility, no matter what it costs you personally.
Kangana took on one of Indian history's most iconic figures, Rani Lakshmibai, in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film digs into the queen's life and her fierce resistance against British rule.
Kangana leaned into the bravery, the fighting spirit, the sheer determination of the character and through that portrayal, she brought a genuinely important piece of India's freedom struggle to screen, introducing this legendary warrior queen to a whole new generation who might not have known her story otherwise.
Sadia Khateeb turned in a strong, emotionally layered performance in The Diplomat. Vulnerability, courage, resilience she brought all of it to a story built around diplomacy and the weight of national responsibility.
Her performance gave the narrative real emotional heft, spotlighting the human side of high-stakes decisions and difficult choices. Sadia's knack for portraying complicated emotions with sincerity was what made her one of the film's standout elements.
Janhvi played Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a film built on the real journey of one of India's first women in the armed forces. It follows Gunjan's push to become a pilot, in an environment that, at the time, was overwhelmingly male.
Janhvi's performance really brought out the struggle behind that journey the ambition, the sheer perseverance it took. The film also touched on her role during the Kargil War, telling an inspiring story about a woman who kept chasing her dream despite one obstacle after another.
Deepika played Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Minni, as she's known in Fighter. An Indian Air Force officer, and through her, the film explores discipline, courage, and a deep sense of duty.
The film's aerial action sequences and Deepika's performance added something more grounded, more emotional. Her character underlined just how much teamwork, professionalism, and bravery matter in service to the country, making her one of the film's most memorable patriotic figures.
Priyanka stepped into the role of legendary boxer Mary Kom for the biographical drama Mary Kom. The film traces her early struggles all the way through to becoming a world champion who put India on the map internationally.
Priyanka captured the determination, the sacrifices, the sheer difficulty of that journey. What the film really showed was Mary Kom fighting on two fronts inside the ring, sure, but also against the social and personal barriers stacked against her. Priyanka's portrayal brought that story to a much wider audience than it might've otherwise reached.
These performances really show that patriotism doesn't have just one shape. Espionage, military service, historical resistance, diplomacy, sporting greatness different paths, sure, but each one built on courage, sacrifice, a commitment to something bigger than the self. These actresses, through their work, have carried inspiring stories to the screen and reminded audiences, again and again, that the spirit of a nation shows up in every act of courage, determination, and resilience, wherever you happen to find it.
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