/Independence Day 2026: Bollywood actresses who brought courage, sacrifice and patriotism to the screen

These performances really show that patriotism doesn't have just one shape. Espionage, military service, historical resistance, diplomacy, sporting greatness different paths, sure, but each one built on courage, sacrifice, a commitment to something bigger than the self. These actresses, through their work, have carried inspiring stories to the screen and reminded audiences, again and again, that the spirit of a nation shows up in every act of courage, determination, and resilience, wherever you happen to find it.