/Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Adah Sharma on dream biopics, addresses expectations for celebrities to speak up

Independence Day 2026: Every year on August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day, marking the historic date in 1947 when the Indian Independence Act came into effect, officially establishing India as a sovereign nation free from British imperialist rule. Across the country, the day is observed with patriotic fervour, marked by flag-raising ceremonies, parades, the singing of the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana," flying tricolour kites, and the Prime Minister’s historic address to the nation from the Red Fort.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee News English, actress Adah Sharma, known for her breakout debut in 1920 and hit films like Hasee Toh Phasee and The Kerala Story—opened up about her childhood memories, the unsung female freedom fighters she dreams of portraying, and what national responsibility means to her.
Recalling her childhood August 15 celebrations, Sharma shared how the nostalgic blend of simple schoolyard moments defined the holiday for her.
"The one memory that instantly takes me back is Independence Day at school when the entire morning smelled of wet grass, samosas, and Fevicol," Sharma said. "We’d stand in our uniforms for flag hoisting, sing the national anthem, eat the sweets, and celebrate that we had no classes that day and could go home." She added with a smile, "And then came the cultural programme — where every child suddenly became a freedom fighter, a classical dancer, or a very intense patriot. I mostly remember the excitement of getting dressed up, performing with friends."
When asked about historical figures she would love to portray, Sharma expressed a deep fascination for the unsung women whose stubborn bravery quietly changed the nation.
"I’m fascinated by women whose names didn’t become household names, but whose stubbornness quietly changed the country," she shared. "There are two women whose stories I would absolutely love to bring to the screen: Durgawati Devi, or Durga Bhabhi, and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay."
Detailing her choice, Sharma pointed out Durga Bhabhi's daring role in helping Bhagat Singh escape under disguise, as well as Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay's crucial work in rebuilding India's cultural identity through theatre, handlooms, and social reform post-independence. "I love women like these because their definition of freedom wasn't just ‘get the British out.’ It was ‘now let's decide what we want this country to become.’ Those are stories I would love to see on screen."
Addressing what she would improve about India's current societal landscape, Sharma advocated for greater empathy and healthy debate among citizens.
"I would change our relationship with disagreement," she emphasised. "We’ve become very comfortable with people who think exactly like us and very uncomfortable with people who don’t. I’d love for us to bring back the art of saying, ‘I completely disagree with you… but I’d still like to hear why you think that way.’
We don’t have to agree on everything to respect each other. In fact, I think a nation becomes stronger when its people can argue about ideas without turning the person in front of them into an enemy.
Basically, I’d like us to have fewer ‘How dare you have a different opinion?’ moments and more ‘Interesting… tell me more’ moments."
Finally, on balancing public celebrity status with social causes, such as animal welfare and her work in The Kerala Story, Sharma stressed the importance of research and genuine conviction before speaking out.
"I don’t really separate my responsibility as a citizen from my public image as an actor. I’m a girl who lives in this country, just like any other girl. If there’s something I feel for and know enough about, I speak up — but I also believe in doing my research first.
For example, I’ve visited elephants at various shelters, stayed there for weeks, got to know about how they are abused in circuses, for rides, killed for ivory before speaking about their welfare. With leather, I wanted to understand exactly what happens inside factories before forming an opinion. I still get nightmares about crocodile bodies hung on a line and skinned alive, cows bashed and beaten for their skin to make bags and belts.I also speak about adopting stray dogs because I’ve seen how loving they are and many of them simply need a home.
For me, having a public platform doesn’t mean I have to have an opinion on everything. It means that when I genuinely know about something and care about it, I can use that platform responsibly.
Even The Kerala Story, for me, was a film about women’s rights, about women being kidnapped, raped, murdered and, in some cases, turned into suicide bombers against their will. So I don’t really see it as ‘celebrity responsibility’ versus ‘actor image’. I see it as being a human being who happens to have a microphone"
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