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  • /Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Adah Sharma on dream biopics, addresses expectations for celebrities to speak up

Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Adah Sharma on dream biopics, addresses expectations for celebrities to speak up

In an exclusive Independence Day interview, actor Adah Sharma shared childhood school memories, revealed her dream to portray unsung freedom fighters like Durga Bhabhi on screen, and reflected on using her platform responsibly as an actor and citizen.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Adah Sharma on dream biopics, addresses expectations for celebrities to speak up
Image Credit: @adah_ki_adah/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Adah Sharma on dream biopics, addresses expectations for celebrities to speak up
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