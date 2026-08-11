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Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Kapil Kanpuriya opens up on school memories & civic sense

Independence Day 2026: In an exclusive chat with Zee News English, actor and content creator Kapil Kanpuriya walks down memory lane to share his nostalgic August 15 school moments, his dream to portray revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad, and his thoughts on civic responsibility.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Kapil Kanpuriya opens up on school memories & civic sense
Image Credit: @kapil kanpuriya/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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