/Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Kapil Kanpuriya opens up on school memories & civic sense

Independence Day 2026: Every year on August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day, marking the historic date in 1947 when the Indian Independence Act came into effect, officially establishing India as a sovereign nation free from British imperialist rule. Across the country, the day is observed with patriotic fervour, marked by flag-raising ceremonies, parades, the singing of the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana," flying tricolour kites, and the Prime Minister’s historic address to the nation from the Red Fort.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee News English, popular content creator and actor Kapil Kanpuriya opened up about his childhood school memories, the unsung freedom fighters he dreams of portraying on screen, and what national responsibility means to him as both a public figure and a citizen.
When asked about his fondest August 15 memories from his school days, from flag hoisting ceremonies to sweet distributions—Kapil reminisced about the quiet thrill of early morning rehearsals and school celebrations.
"For me, Independence Day is strongly connected with school memories. Waking up early, wearing the school uniform, going for the flag hoisting and then waiting for those little boxes of sweets after the ceremony. But the cultural programmes are what I remember the most. We used to rehearse for days for those two-three minutes on stage, and somehow that excitement was bigger than anything else. Even today, whenever I see a school celebrating Independence Day, it instantly takes me back to those days."
Reflecting on the historical figures who inspire him and the stories he would love to bring to life in a biographical film, Kapil highlighted his admiration for revolutionaries who chose total independence above all else.
"I would love to play Chandrashekhar Azad. His story, his courage and his commitment to the country have always fascinated me. He was fearless, and the fact that he chose to live and die as a free man makes his journey incredibly inspiring.
At the same time, there are so many freedom fighters whose stories haven’t been told enough. I would love to explore those stories as well, especially from Uttar Pradesh, because there are so many such heroes whose contributions people today may not know about. For me, bringing these stories back to the audience would be more exciting than simply playing a famous personality."
In addressing the social changes he hopes to see across the country today, Kapil stressed that true national progress stems from how citizens treat one another in daily life.
"I would want us to become a little more responsible towards each other. We have progressed so much as a country, but sometimes we are too quick to judge, divide or fight with one another.
I feel if we could practise more empathy, civic sense and respect for different opinions, it would make a huge difference. A nation doesn’t become better only because of its infrastructure or economy; it becomes better when its people become better human beings."
Navigating the constant expectations placed on public figures to comment on socio-political issues, Kapil reflected on his personal framework for civic responsibility and platform usage.
"I don’t look at it as a celebrity responsibility first; I look at it as a citizen’s responsibility. Being an actor or a content creator gives you a platform, but it doesn’t mean you have to have an opinion on everything.
Whenever I feel something genuinely matters to people or to the country, I believe we should use our voice responsibly. At the same time, I don’t believe in supporting something blindly just because everyone else is doing it. I try to understand the issue, listen to different perspectives and then speak from my own conscience.
My public image is secondary. At the end of the day, being honest and responsible as a citizen is more important to me."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.