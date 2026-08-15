/Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Parvin Dabas on nostalgic August 15 school memories, civic pride and societal change

Independence Day 2026: Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day, commemorating the historic moment in 1947 when the Indian Independence Act came into effect and India emerged as a sovereign nation, free from British colonial rule. Across the country, the occasion is marked with patriotic fervour through flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, the singing of the national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana,” tricolour kite-flying, and the Prime Minister’s traditional address to the nation from the Red Fort.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Parvin Dabas opened up about his fondest August 15 school memories, the unsung historical figures and modern icons he would love to bring to the screen, and the key societal habits Indians need to change to build a stronger nation.
Q1. When you think back to August 15 during your school days, flag hoisting, sweets, cultural skits, what is that one memory that instantly brings back nostalgia?
"So, when we think back to August 15th during our school days, you know, it was always the flag hoisting which brings back the most memories, you know, the Indian flag going up and the pride one feels in the flag and Independence Day and for all of those people who fought for our independence. So, it's a matter of pride and that is the memory which is always strongest is the flag, Indian flag being unfurled."
Q2. If given the opportunity to headline a biopic on an unsung hero from Indian history or modern national icons, whose story would you love to bring to the screen?
"So, a very good question, you know, given the opportunity to headline a biopic of an unsung hero from Indian history. I would say our modern national icons. So, from unsung heroes from Indian history, there are two names who pop to mind.
One is Maharaja Surajmal, you know, who is a very famous Jat King from Bharatpur. One is his because he is one of the few known Jat Kings or few Jat Kings who was able to unite everybody because everybody was otherwise more tribal. So, one is him and he is a very famous name amongst the Jat community.
Second is Bharpukan, who is the famous general of Assam. You know, I think his story needs to come out more. And I have to say, a lot of these stories like Bharpukan ji ke baare mein mujhe Amar Chitra Katha ke baare mein pata chalata.
So, Amar Chitra Katha has played a big part in our learning of Indian heroes when we were younger. You know, I would say, unfortunately, sometimes when we were younger Indian techs, even in college, I did history honours, I think, not enough light was shone on Indian, you know, Indian heroes. So, but Amar Chitra Katha played a big part in us learning about them.
So, these are some and there are quite a few, you know, modern national icons. I would say, I really loved, of course, yeh toh ban gayi already, Rocketry. I thought Madhavan did a fantastic job in bringing out his stories and inko kya-kya obstacles sehen karke yeh laana pada.
Aur aur bhi kahi hain, kuch toh hain jo thodi controversial hain, toh main unka naam nahi lunga. Lekin jino ne Metro bhi banaya, Billy Metro, unke baare mein main zarur banana chahunga. People who have made, you know, modern India and who have shown ki Indians, you know, can be the best in the world, ek baar unko khula haath diya jaye.
Agar humare haath aap nahi bandenge, sarkar jo bhi hai, agar nahi bandegi, toh phir hum kuch bhi kar sakte hain."
Q3. If you could change or improve one thing about our societal landscape today to make the nation better, what would it be?
"See, definitely I wish, and this is something I think the government has been trying to do as well, I feel as a society, we still do not keep our surroundings clean. And I think, even though the Swachh Bharat has such a big program set up by the government, still, you know, many of our people's habits have to change.
Let's hope that the next generation learns this, and I think the next generation is learning a little. But I would definitely change our habits outside of our homes. We keep the house clean, we throw out the garbage, and you can't even tell anyone, because there's a fight in two seconds.
So, our societal habits- and there's one more thing about it: in India, we always try to look down on each other, which I think is a very bad habit. If you look at it outside, we do look down on each other, but in our own country, we don't really understand each other. Like, who is he? What is he? You know, everyone only understands themselves.
So, there is this brotherhood; I'm not saying it's everywhere, of course it's everywhere, but it's not as much as it should be, and it's not as much as it shouldn't be. It's more than that, to look down on each other. So, I want this to change a little."
Q4. When citizens come together for a cause, there is often an expectation for celebrities to speak up. How do you balance your personal responsibility as a citizen with your public image as an actor?
"I think you are right that when citizens come together for a cause, there is an expectation. The problem is that the people who are left and right, you can never make everyone happy. People expect you to speak up, but when you speak up, people who don't like what you say, you have seen what happens.
Celebrities have to think twice before speaking up. The problem is that you should accept what people say. This is their opinion.
But if someone speaks their opinion and people don't agree with it, then they start doing wrong things. So if somebody doesn't want to speak up, I don't blame them. Let's just say that I won't blame them.
And then you shouldn't expect that of celebrities, because people say that he didn't say this, he didn't say that. And when they speak, then everyone gets angry. So it's better that you don't expect it.
Those who have to speak up will speak up. Those who don't have to speak up, won't speak up. And you should accept what people say."
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