Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Preeti Jhangiani names Droupadi Murmu for dream biopic

Independence Day 2026: Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day, commemorating the historic moment in 1947 when the Indian Independence Act came into effect and India emerged as a sovereign nation, free from British colonial rule. Across the country, the occasion is marked with patriotic fervour through flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, the singing of the national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana,” tricolour kite-flying, and the Prime Minister’s traditional address to the nation from the Red Fort.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Perizaad Zorabian opened up about her cherished school-day Independence Day memories, her desire to essay President Droupadi Murmu on screen, and why cultivating national pride is essential for the country's youth.
Here's the transcript of what she said:
Q1. When you think back to August 15 during your school days, flag hoisting, sweets, cultural skits, what is that one memory that instantly brings back nostalgia?
"I think it is my school celebrations only that brought a sense of pride for my nation. You know, every August 15, it was a compulsory for us to be there. And I think that is such an important and amazing part of school, being there on August 15, watching the flag being hoisted, watching everybody salute to the flag, cultural events and skits that we ourselves had to prepare and perform, research and find out about the skits and how these are important.
So, these are the memories that actually shaped my pride for my country. And I think it's such an important thing for every student to attend the flag hoisting ceremony. See, nowadays, it's not compulsory and a lot of students don't go, but I encourage all parents and teachers to insist that students go for the flag hoisting ceremony because these are the days that actually shaped and I saw the immense pride and respect.
There were also guests from the army, from the forces who spoke about their sacrifices for the nation and how love and pride for their nation takes precedence over everything else. So, I think those days, the 15th August, the earliest memories are school and flag hoisting days in school."
Q2. If given the opportunity to headline a biopic on an unsung hero from Indian history or modern national icons, whose story would you love to bring to the screen?
"I think a biopic in today's day and time, an interesting biopic would be and one that I would love to essay would be that on our current president, Ma'am Draupadi Murmuru. Because the reason is, she is the first tribal woman to take this position and only the second female president in the history of our country. She has a very, very interesting story and how she reached here to hold the highest office in our country.
And I think she's inspiring and what an amazing story it would be."
Q3. If you could change or improve one thing about our societal landscape today to make the nation better, what would it be?
"Change, one thing about our societal landscape, I think, see our country is already working very hard towards a lot of changes in infrastructure and education. I see those changes because I have two sons and I see that. But I think one more thing that we do need to teach our kids and also something that could change is more pride for our country and what India has been able to achieve over the years.
It's just over the last 10 years, I think, you know, digital payments, which are not seen anywhere in the world, which are seen, which was seen only very recently in the world. And India was the leader in this, in this entire opening of bank accounts for so many people across the country, making people aware and financially literate. I think we need to, and it's a very, it's a large country and a huge population and to make these changes is a mammoth task.
Unlike other countries, which have very small populations. So I think that what we have achieved with our population is tremendous. And I think what we need to improve more is, or inculcate more is a sense of pride for us being Indians, a pride in our rich cultural heritage, a pride in our history, a pride in our freedom fighters, a pride in what India stands for as a democracy."
Q4. When citizens come together for a cause, there is often an expectation for celebrities to speak up. How do you balance your personal responsibility as a citizen with your public image as an actor?
"Look, this is like, you know, every time there's an issue comes up celebrities and Bollywood is the first one to be blamed for not speaking or the first one to be blamed for speaking. So I think celebrities should not come under a separate bracket. And yes, it's not necessary to speak up and shout for every cause.
And there are other ways to, you know, you can also work for a cause quietly. It's not always necessary to make a big noise about it. And a lot of celebrities do do that.
I think you have to give kudos to a lot of celebrities who work quietly behind the scenes. And I do a lot for a lot of people in a lot of a lot of causes. Yes, that is an expectation.
And yes, celebrities can use their voice because they are heard more for certain causes, but they should not be forced to do so. I think one only speaks for a cause that they feel passionately about. And it's not necessary to stand up and start screaming for every, every cause that is out there.
I think one should speak up for a cause that one is passionate about and then actually do something about it. It's better to do something about one or two causes that you're passionate about than to start screaming and speaking up for every cause that there is. In that way, you're not making any difference."
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