/Independence day 2026 Exclusive: Sadia Khateeb shares patriotic memory of singing 'Jana Gana Mana' in school

Independence day 2026: As India marks the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, 2026, celebrating its 79 years of freedom, let soak in the spirit of patriotism and take national pride in celebrating country's milestone year. Reflecting on the moment, actress Sadia Khateeb shares with Zee News Digital, what memories she has of celebrating the Independence Day during childhood and which freedom fighters she feels most connected to. Take a look below:
Q. Is there a story from your family — parents or grandparents — about Independence or Partition that has stayed with you?
I don't really have a particular story from my family about Independence or Partition that I can share. So, I wouldn't want to create or attach a story to my family that I haven't personally heard or experienced.
Q. When did you first feel a strong sense of national pride, and what triggered it?
I think some of my earliest and closest memories of feeling patriotic come from my school days. Every morning, the entire school would come together and sing Jana Gana Mana. Standing there with my classmates and schoolmates, singing the national anthem together, gave me a very strong sense of belonging. Even today, that is probably one of the memories that takes me closest to that feeling of patriotism.
Q. Which historical freedom fighter do you feel most connected to, and why?
There are so many freedom fighters whose stories have inspired me that I don't think it would be fair to name just one. Each of them contributed in their own way and represents a different kind of courage and sacrifice. So, rather than choosing one person, I feel connected to the collective spirit of all those who fought for India's freedom.
Who is Sadia Khateeb?
The 28-year-old Kashmiri beauty made her debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara (2020. Ever since, she has featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan (2022) and John Abraham-led The Diplomat (2025).
Where is she from?
Saida Khateeb was born in Bhaderwah, Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, India.
Which was her last release?
Sadia was last seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi - a family comedy drama starring Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
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