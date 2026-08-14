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  • /Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' star Sanchita Basu on wanting to play freedom fighter Usha Mehta on screen

Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' star Sanchita Basu on wanting to play freedom fighter Usha Mehta on screen

Independence Day 2026: In an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar star Sanchita Basu shared her school memories and expressed her desire to play freedom fighter Usha Mehta in a biopic.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' star Sanchita Basu on wanting to play freedom fighter Usha Mehta on screen
Image Credit: @bashu_sanchita/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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