/Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' star Sanchita Basu on wanting to play freedom fighter Usha Mehta on screen

Independence Day 2026: Known for her captivating screen presence and impressive performance in Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, rising star Sanchita Basu has quickly carved a niche for herself in the digital entertainment space. Marking the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, the young actress engaged in an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, looking back at her school memories, sharing her dream biopic role, and reflecting on her responsibilities as a public figure.
Reflecting on her childhood days and the nostalgia associated with August 15 celebrations during school, Sanchita shared how those moments remain deeply etched in her heart:
"I think the whole feeling of Independence Day in school is something I can never forget. Waking up early, getting dressed, going to school, seeing the tricolour everywhere, singing the national anthem with everyone — it all felt so special. But if I had to pick one memory, it would be the cultural performances. We would rehearse for days, be nervous backstage, and then proudly perform in front of everyone. And of course, getting those little sweets after the flag hoisting made the day even more special. It was such a simple celebration, but the happiness felt so pure."
When asked about her dream role in an Indian historic biopic, the actress revealed her admiration for freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who played a crucial role during the Quit India Movement:
"I would love to play Usha Mehta. Her story really inspires me because despite being so young, she showed incredible courage during the freedom struggle. She secretly ran the underground Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement, using her voice to keep people informed and united when the British were trying to silence them. I feel her story deserves to reach a much wider audience, and as an actor, it would be an honour to bring her courage and journey to life on screen."
Sharing her thoughts on what changes she would like to see in modern Indian society to make the nation better, Sanchita emphasised the value of empathy and kindness:
"I would want us to become a little more empathetic towards each other. We are all so different in our backgrounds, opinions and circumstances, and I think sometimes we are too quick to judge. If we could learn to listen, respect differences and treat people with more kindness, I genuinely believe it would make our society stronger. Progress is not only about infrastructure or technology; it is also about how we treat one another."
Addressing how she balances her personal values as an Indian citizen with the public expectations surrounding celebrities on social issues, Sanchita expressed a measured and sincere view:
"For me, being an actor doesn’t come before being a citizen. I have my own responsibilities and beliefs, but I also understand that being in the public eye means my words can reach a lot of people. So I try to be responsible about what I say, speak when I genuinely feel I can contribute something meaningful, and not speak just because there is an expectation to. I believe using your platform positively is important, but it should always come with sincerity and responsibility."
Following the massive success of her hit series, Sanchita Basu is gearing up for her next major project. On the work front, the actress will soon be seen returning to screens in the highly anticipated Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar 2.
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