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  • /Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Yadnesh Raikar opens up on drawing inspiration from Veer Savarkar and more

Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Yadnesh Raikar opens up on drawing inspiration from Veer Savarkar and more

Independence Day 2026: In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, violinist and composer Yadnesh Raikar reflected on his cherished school days leading the NCC contingent, expressed deep inspiration from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and called for integrating civic sense and Indian arts into the school curriculum.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Yadnesh Raikar opens up on drawing inspiration from Veer Savarkar and more
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Yadnesh Raikar opens up on drawing inspiration from Veer Savarkar and more
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