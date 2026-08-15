/Independence Day 2026 Exclusive: Yadnesh Raikar opens up on drawing inspiration from Veer Savarkar and more

Independence Day 2026: Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day, commemorating the historic moment in 1947 when the Indian Independence Act came into effect and India emerged as a sovereign nation, free from British colonial rule. Across the country, the occasion is marked with patriotic fervour through flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, the singing of the national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana,” tricolour kite-flying, and the Prime Minister’s traditional address to the nation from the Red Fort.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Yadnesh Raikar opened up about his cherished school memories leading the NCC contingent, his deep admiration for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and why embedding civic sense and Indian arts into the education system is crucial for the nation's future.
Q1. When you think back to August 15 during your school days- flag hoisting, sweets, cultural skits- what is that one memory that instantly brings back nostalgia?
"For me, August 15th has always been special. I used to lead the school choir till I got into 9th grade, and later, I had the opportunity to lead the NCC contingent for the next two years. Even remembering those days makes me very emotional, to be honest.
A bunch of my friends and I would sneak in two food boxes without fail. But the most memorable part of the day wasn’t just August 15th itself; it was everything that led up to it ; the band practices, the march past, that extra recess and, of course, getting to skip a few class periods.
Even though more than a decade has passed, we still make it a point to visit our school, meet our teachers, and spend some time with the juniors. I think that’s what makes those memories so special. It’s not just about Independence Day; it’s about the people, the friendships, and all those little moments that have stayed with us even after all these years."
Q2. If given the opportunity to headline a biopic on an unsung hero from Indian history or modern national icons, whose story would you love to bring to the screen?
"I don't think we're even a fraction capable of doing justice to portraying the Krantiveers of India in a biopic. And honestly, I don't think I have the looks to portray him either! But if there is one hero who has inspired me the most, it would be Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
His story has always been deeply inspiring to me. The courage and sacrifices he made for the country are extraordinary. So, if I ever got an opportunity, perhaps I would rather pay my humble homage to him than attempt to portray him."
Q3. If you could change or improve one thing about our societal landscape today to make the nation better, what would it be?
"If I could change one thing about our societal landscape, I would start with: Civic sense and a stronger Culture of respect and responsibility
I would actually make civic sense a part of the school curriculum, almost like a dedicated period, right from the early years through college. We often talk about how disciplined and responsible people are in countries like Japan, and I believe a lot of that comes from what children are taught and, more importantly, what they practise from a young age. Simple things like not littering, respecting public spaces, following basic rules, greeting people properly and being considerate towards others can eventually create a much larger impact on society. I believe that kind of upbringing can also influence larger issues, including corruption, because it builds a sense of responsibility towards the community.
At the same time, I strongly feel that our own culture needs to be given a much more important place in education. Whether it is music, dance, sculpture or painting, I would love to see at least one Indian art form made a compulsory part of education till the 12th grade. These aren't just extracurricular activities; they are a part of who we are.
If we can raise children with a strong sense of civic responsibility while also keeping them connected to our culture, I think we can create a generation that is not only more disciplined, but also more rooted and respectful towards the country they live in."
Q4. When citizens come together for a cause, there is often an expectation for celebrities to speak up. How do you balance your personal responsibility as a citizen with your public image as an artist?
"I think the most important thing is to respect that everyone has their own political views, while still being able to support what is genuinely good for the people and for the country. I believe that balance is very important.
As artists, we do hold a certain influence, and with that comes a responsibility. But I also feel that speaking up should come from conviction, and not simply because there is an expectation that a celebrity or public figure *must* have an opinion on everything. With the amount of social media clutter today, it can sometimes start feeling like a forced obligation, as if you have to speak immediately to prove that you care.
For me, I would rather understand the issue, form my own perspective, and then decide how and when I can contribute meaningfully. Sometimes that may mean speaking publicly, and sometimes it may mean supporting a cause quietly. I don't think responsibility is always measured by how loudly or how frequently you speak. Maybe sometimes, it is about knowing when your voice can actually make a difference.
I also believe an artist's responsibility goes beyond social media. The work we create, the values we represent, the people we inspire and the way we conduct ourselves can have an impact too. You don't necessarily have to comment on every issue to be a responsible citizen."
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