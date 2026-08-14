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Independence Day 2026: Kartik Aaryan receives exclusive invitation to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Fresh off his National Award win for Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has received an exclusive invitation from President Droupadi Murmu to represent Bollywood at the prestigious Independence Day 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: Kartik Aaryan receives exclusive invitation to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Image Credit: @kartikaaryan/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Independence Day 2026: Kartik Aaryan receives exclusive invitation to Rashtrapati Bhavan
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