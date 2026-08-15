/Independence Day 2026: Poonam Pandey shares heartfelt note on freedom, says 'proud to be Indian'

Independence Day 2026: Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey has extended her warm greetings on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, sharing a deeply reflective post on what freedom and national identity mean to her.
In a poignant message shared on her social media, the actress reflected on personal liberation, resilience, and her strong bond with the nation.
"What does freedom mean to me? Freedom is not just a word. It's a feeling I carry in my heart every single day. It is having the courage to choose my own dreams, build my own identity, and rise again after every failure. It is knowing that I have the freedom to become the woman I choose to be," Poonam wrote.
She further expressed her gratitude towards the country for providing her with a platform and an authentic voice.
"My country has not only given me a name but it has given me a voice, a place to dream, and the freedom to be myself. So, from the bottom of my heart, I just want to say that I am proud to be free. I am proud to be Indian. And no matter where life takes me, I will always be connected to the land I call home," she shared.
Concluding her patriotic tribute, the actress added, "Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day!"
Earlier in the day, several film personalities shared their Independence Day messages with fans, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra.
The celebrations took place across the country as India observed its 80th Independence Day on August 15, honouring the nation's freedom movement.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, reiterating the government's commitment to transforming India into a developed nation by 2047 under the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.
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