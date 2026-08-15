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Independence Day 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares message of pride and hope for India's future

Independence Day 2026: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who hails from an Army family, marked the occasion by sharing a picture of the Indian tricolour and expressing deep pride in the nation's journey and hope for its future.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares message of pride and hope for India's future
Image Credit: @priyankachopra/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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