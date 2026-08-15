/Independence Day 2026: Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, stars raised in military households

Independence Day 2026: As India celebrates Independence Day on August 15, the stories of those raised in armed forces households offer a unique glimpse into the core values of courage, discipline, and patriotism. Several leading Bollywood actresses grew up witnessing first-hand the sacrifices and commitment that come with a life in uniform. Here is a look at five stars who share a deep, personal connection with India's Armed Forces.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an extraordinarily strong bond with the Armed Forces, as both of her parents, Dr. Ashok Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra, served as physicians in the Indian Army. Her childhood was marked by frequent moves across various military postings nationwide, exposing her to the distinct lifestyle of defence families. The global icon has frequently credited this constant adaptation to new places and cultures with shaping her resilience, adaptability, and strong personality.
Nikita Dutta hails from a highly distinguished military lineage. Her father, Rear Admiral A.K. Dutta, served in the Indian Navy—playing a key role in the technical maintenance and construction of warships and submarines—while her uncle, Major General S.K. Dutta, served in the Indian Army. Growing up in a defence ecosystem, Nikita has often highlighted how deeply military life instilled values of discipline and sacrifice in her. Living through the Kargil conflict as a child, she experienced first-hand the anxiety and profound pride that define families of serving personnel.
Anushka Sharma spent her formative years in an Army household, courtesy of her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma. Attending Army Public Schools across different cities, she experienced the structured and disciplined environment typical of military upbringing. Anushka has often attributed her strong sense of independence, work ethic, and grounded nature in the film industry to the core values cultivated during her childhood in uniform-backed quarters.
For Nimrat Kaur, the connection to the Armed Forces is profoundly emotional. Her father, Major Bhupinder Singh, was an Indian Army officer who laid down his life in the line of duty in Kashmir in 1994, when Nimrat was just a child. His ultimate sacrifice remains a defining pillar of her family's legacy, giving her relationship with the defence community a deeply personal and sacred dimension that continues to inspire her journey.
Former Miss Universe and acclaimed actress Sushmita Sen is another prominent star from a military background. Her father, Wing Commander Shubeer Sen, was a decorated officer in the Indian Air Force. Having completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Sushmita’s early years were closely tied to the Air Force fraternity. Her journey from a military cantonment to winning India's first Miss Universe crown reflects the fierce independence, grace, and confidence characteristic of her upbringing.
Saluting the Spirit Behind the Uniform This Independence Day, the journeys of these actresses serve as a poignant reminder that the spirit of the Armed Forces extends far beyond those on the frontlines. It lives equally in the families who stand steadfast beside them through every posting, hardship, and sacrifice.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.