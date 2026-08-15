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Independence Day 2026: Shah Rukh Khan shares patriotic message, calls himself a 'proud Indian'

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan celebrated India's 80th Independence Day by urging citizens to embrace the nation's rich diversity and contribute towards making the country proud.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: Shah Rukh Khan shares patriotic message, calls himself a 'proud Indian'
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Independence Day 2026: Shah Rukh Khan shares patriotic message, calls himself a 'proud Indian'
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