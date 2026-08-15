Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Independence Day 2026: Trisha Krishnan sits with CM Vijay's parents at Chennai flag hoisting event | WATCH

Independence Day 2026: Trisha Krishnan sits with CM Vijay's parents at Chennai flag hoisting event | WATCH

Independence Day 2026: Actress Trisha Krishnan turned heads in Chennai after joining Chief Minister Vijay’s parents at the official August 15 flag-hoisting ceremony at Fort St. George amid ongoing relationship rumours.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: Trisha Krishnan sits with CM Vijay's parents at Chennai flag hoisting event | WATCH
Image Credit: X

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Independence Day 2026: Trisha Krishnan sits with CM Vijay's parents at Chennai flag hoisting event | WATCH
2
3
4
5