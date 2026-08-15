Finally, Vijay formed the government in Tamil Nadu with the support of several smaller parties after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections. The supporting allies include the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League, and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam. Together, these parties helped TVK cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.