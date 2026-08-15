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  • /Independence Day 2026: Vijay Deverakonda greets fans with patriotic message, drops new 'Ranabaali' poster

Independence Day 2026: Vijay Deverakonda greets fans with patriotic message, drops new 'Ranabaali' poster

Actor Vijay Deverakonda extended warm Independence Day wishes while urging fans to never forget the cost of freedom, alongside sharing a new poster from his upcoming period action film Ranabaali.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: Vijay Deverakonda greets fans with patriotic message, drops new 'Ranabaali' poster
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Independence Day 2026: Vijay Deverakonda greets fans with patriotic message, drops new 'Ranabaali' poster
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