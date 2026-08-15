/Independence Day 2026: Vijay Deverakonda greets fans with patriotic message, drops new 'Ranabaali' poster

Taking to his social media timelines to greet people on the happy occasion of the country's Independence Day, Vijay Deverakonda, who plays an inspiring character in his upcoming period film 'Ranabaali', wrote, "A day of immense celebration. A day to remember how hard our forefathers fought for it, and how far we have come. #NeverForget the cost. And bring glory to your families and the country. Happy Independence Day my brothers, my people."