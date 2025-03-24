India Has Been Robbed Of The Oscars Many Times: Deepika Padukone Recalling 'RRR' Moment

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone believes that many Indian films deserved to win Oscars but were repeatedly snubbed.

Deepika took to her Instagram account to share a video in which the actress, who is seen getting ready for a Louis Vuitton show in Paris, recalls being at the Academy Awards when RRR won Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' in 2023.

The actress also expressed her disappointment, stating how India has been "robbed of the Oscars" too many times despite its rich cinematic heritage and the talent present in the industry.

"India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. Many, many deserving movies, I feel, have been snubbed. Whether it's movies, whether it's talent... But I remember being in the audience when they announced RRR, and I got emotional. Outside of being an Indian, I had nothing to do with that movie, but that was a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal," Deepika said in the video.

The 'Chennai Express' actress also spoke about this year's Oscars and mentioned that the one win that made her very happy was Adrien Brody's Best Actor win for 'The Brutalist.'

As she spoke, clips of critically acclaimed Indian films, including 'All We Imagine As Light', 'Laapataa Ladies', 'Tumbbad', and 'The Lunchbox', were featured in the video. These films, which received worldwide praise, did not get nominated for the Oscars.

Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton show at the Cour Carre du Louvre. The actress is the first Indian to be signed as a global ambassador for both Louis Vuitton and Cartier.