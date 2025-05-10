India Pakistan Ceasefire: Kareena Kapoor To Varun Dhawan, Bollywood Celebs Back Agreement

New Delhi: Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Ananya Panday, among others, have voiced their support for the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Taking to her Instagram account, actress Kareena Kapoor endorsed the decision by writing, "Rab Rakha... Jai Hind," along with the Indian flag emoji.

Actress Raveena Tandon also welcomed the ceasefire announcement on her Instagram story, stating, "If this is true, then it's a welcome decision. #ceasefire."

However, she added a cautionary note, emphasizing India's position: "But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again—#statesponsoredterrorism—it will be an act of war, and then there will be hell to pay."

She continued, "The #IMF had better keep track of where their money goes. The big powers may have sanctioned these loans to get earlier loans paid back, or so that more ammunition is bought, or whatever. But now AND never should Bharat bleed again."

Raveena captioned her post, "#ceasefire But a few things are pretty clear. I will support my country in all the ways I can as a citizen. #mycountrymylife #bharatforever This has shown us who our friends are and who are not. My country’s enemy is mine."

Actress Parineeti Chopra expressed her support by writing, "Om Namah Shivaya," along with the hashtag #ceasefire.

Malaika Arora also joined the bandwagon of celebrities and shared the update on her story, writing, "Thank God."

Other celebrities, including Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, showed their support for the announcement through their Instagram stories.

US President Donald Trump shared the ceasefire decision on his X account.

His post read: "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Additionally, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated during a press briefing: "The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea with effect from 17:00 hours IST."

Following the retaliatory attacks named Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) escalated. Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.