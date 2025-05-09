India-Pakistan War 2025: Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, social media is abuzz with various videos and unverified reports, creating frenzy among masses. Urging citizens to practice patience and abstain from any false claims, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha urged all to refrain from spreading fake news and support the soldiers fighting at the borders.

BOLLYWOOD REACTS TO PAK ATTACK

Richa Chadha posted on Instagram: “It is not a match. It is not a game. War is sombre… Not everything needs comical commentary or a meme. Please be thoughtful. Some of us feel this anxiety in our bones. Pause for a second and think of the ppl residing near our borders.”

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Jammu on target.” An excerpt of her post also read, “Stay strong #Jammu.”

Actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared, “All my gratitude and prayers for the brave women and men defending us. You are our heroes.”

My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत… pic.twitter.com/fv8UmCILC0 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 8, 2025

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit posted a video from the attack site. He added, “My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, ‘Jai Mata Di! Bharat Mata Ki Jai! भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत लो।वैसे भी कोई भी मिसाइल हम ज़मीन पर नहीं लगने दे रहे। जय माता की! भारत माता की जय (Brother! We are in India! We are Indians. Our safety is in the hands of the Indian Army and Mata Vaishno Devi. Don’t worry. Anyway, no missile is being allowed to hit the ground here) Jai Mata Di! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!’"

To family, friends and more who sit in blackouts, thinking of you, praying for you. To those protecting us, we thank you. Gratitude, prayers and respect. Be safe, be strong — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 8, 2025

Comedian, actor Vir Dad posted on X, “To family, friends and more who sit in blackouts as we speak, thinking of you, praying for you. To those protecting them, we thank you. Gratitude, prayers and respect. Be safe, be strong.”

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji reacted to the growing conflict between India and Pakistan. “Stop this war stop destroying our beautiful land and its people #jammukashmir #missileattacks," she said.

Angad Bedi shared, “Waheguru sukh rakhe. Shakti de sab nu (God keep everyone in peace and give strength to all) .. to endure these tough times.”

Mini Mathur added, “This is going to be a sleepless night for me. Praying for everyone's safety.”

PAKISTAN ATTACKED JAMMU

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units today, defence sources told ANI.

The sources said the attack resembled a Hamas-style operation in Israel, where multiple cheap rockets are used to target cities. Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like a terror organisation, Hamas. Last month, ISI and Hamas met in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

Following India’s missile strikes, Pakistan has reportedly imposed Lockdown in the country and curfews in several regions.