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  • /India’s Best Dancer sets host heartwarming reunion between Karisma Kapoor and Helen | WATCH

India’s Best Dancer sets host heartwarming reunion between Karisma Kapoor and Helen | WATCH

Veteran actress Helen reunited with Karisma Kapoor on the sets of India’s Best Dancer to celebrate their recent collaboration in the ZEE5 psychological crime thriller Brown.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
India’s Best Dancer sets host heartwarming reunion between Karisma Kapoor and Helen | WATCH
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