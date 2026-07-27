/India’s Best Dancer sets host heartwarming reunion between Karisma Kapoor and Helen | WATCH

"Earlier, I refused to play the role in Brown. I was like, 'How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?' So, I turned down the role. Then, I met Abhinay (Deo). After hearing the role, the character, the rawness, I said yes, and I'm sitting here. It was very challenging and very exciting for me. She is so broken, but she is strong, too. She has softness and hardness, too. I think the audience sees this uniqueness," Karisma shared.