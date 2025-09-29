India Win Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan: From Janhvi Kapoor To Anupam Kher, Bollywood Celebs Flood Social Media With Cheers

Mumbai: After the historic win of India at the Asia Cup final on Sunday, the Bollywood celebrities, including Mammootty, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, congratulated the Indian cricket team on their social media platforms.

Taking to his X handle, actor Mammootty hailed the Indian cricket team for playing like a champion.

"Team India didn't just win the Asia Cup, they owned it. Champions without a single defeat. Absolutely magnificent! (Blue heart and trophy emojis)," wrote Mammootty.

Team India didn't just win the Asia Cup, they owned it. Champions without a single defeat. Absolutely magnificent! #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/1zJqDqZaOo — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 28, 2025

Anupam also shared his excitement via a post on Instagram. In the clip, he punched his fist in the air repeatedly and said, "Bharat Mata ki jay! Kya baat hai (Wow)! What a game! Oh my God. Jeetenge bhai jeetenge. Bharat Mata ki jay (We will win. Hail India)! Vande Mataram."

He also added, "Khush ho gaya dil. Kya bolun main (I'm so happy. What do I say?). Superb. Proud of my country, proud of this cricket team. Fantastic, very well played. God bless them." He also thumped his chest and blew kisses in the video. Anupam wrote in the caption, "Bharat Mata ki jai (Hail India)! #Cricket #AsiaCupFinal #TeamIndia #Cricket."

Preity Zinta also congratulated the Indian cricket team and expressed her gratitude to Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav for their role in the win.

"Wow !!! What a game. CONGRATULATIONS to Team India for winning the Asia Cup! Thank you, Tilak, Shivam & Kuldeep, for this thrilling victory. Ting! #indvspak2025," wrote Priety Zinta.

Wow !!! What a game. CONGRATULATIONS to Team India for winning the Asia Cup ! Thank you Tilak, Shivam & Kuldeep for this thrilling victory Ting! #indvspak2025 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 28, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun, who were at an event promoting their film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', cheered for India.

Janhvi shared an Instagram post in which Varun Dhawan teased her earlier comment of hailing India at a Janmashtami event.

He told Janhvi, "Ek aur cheez, abi tum actually bol sakti ho (One more thing, you can actually say this now)."

Meanwhile, Suryakumar-led Team India continues its rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and dropped just two and tied two ever since it first wore the captaincy armband.

Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) sent Pakistan into a shocking collapse, from 113/1 to 146 all out, despite a fine 84-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

In the chase, India collapsed to 20/3 with an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29), but Tilak (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes) strung partnerships with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) and Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

During the run-chase of 147 runs, India had a start to forget as Abhishek Sharma's breakout tournament ended with a whimper, with Haris Rauf catching him at mid-on, giving Faheem Ashraf the first wicket. Abhishek was gone for five-ball five. India was 7/1 in 1.1 overs.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav's poor tournament and 2025 in T20Is continued, as he succumbed to Shaheen Shah Afridi for just one run off five balls, while a poorly-timed shot from vice-captain Shubman Gill landed into Rauf's hands at mid-on, removing him for 12 in 10 balls.

India was in deep trouble at 20/3 in 4 overs, perhaps staring at repeating the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson got some quick runs for India in the next two overs, with Tilak taking down Faheem with a four and six, ending the powerplay with 36 runs on the board.

A couple more boundaries followed, and India reached the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs, with a single by Samson.

The 16th over by Abrar also started on a poor note for Pakistan, as Shivam dispatched him for a biggie over deep mid-wicket, and it was followed by a wide.

A total of 11 runs came from this over, with Tilak delivering a clutch fifty in 41 balls, with three fours and three sixes.

Shaheen's next over generated just six runs, leaving India with 30 to get in the final three overs. Haris kept bowling well to restrain India from boundaries; however, the final ball of the over was a full toss, which Dube sent for a huge six, leaving India to get 17 in 12 balls.

Faheem's next over started with three singles, but Dube pierced the fourth delivery for a four. However, the final ball saw him for go for a straight six and get caught by Shaheen for 33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India needed 10 runs in the final over.

Rauf's final over started with the Tilak running two with Rinku Singh, and following it with a six, leaving India with two runs to get in the final four balls.

Scores were level, and Rinku got the chance to finish it off with a four. India ended their run-chase at 150/5 in 19.4 overs, with Tilak (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Rinku Singh (4*) unbeaten.