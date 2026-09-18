Indian celebrity couples who got divorced in 2026: From Mouni Roy to Badshah

The year 2026 has turned into a rough year for Bollywood and Indian TV romances, with several high-profile couples confirming separations or divorce. From television's favourite pairs to Bollywood and South Indian stars, here's a look at the celebrity splits that dominated headlines this year. From Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar to Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, the list is long.
Bollywood and Dubai-based businessman confirmed their separation via a joint statement in May 2026 after four years of marriage. The statement read: "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop. Love, Suraj & Mouni."
Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam had a traditional ceremony in Chennai on August 25, 1999, after registering their marriage earlier in the United Kingdom. Sangeetha reportedly moved a family court in Chengalpattu seeking a divorce from the actor-politician after 25+ years of marriage. They have two children, a son named Jason Sanjay and a daughter named Divya Saasha.
However, Sangeetha officially withdrew her divorce petition against actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay on August 7, 2026.
The television personality couple announced their separation and divorce in January 2026, concluding a 14-year relationship while committing to co-parenting.
Hansika Motwani and her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya proposed to Hansika in November 2022 in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the couple got married on December 4, 2022, at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The duo was officially granted a divorce by a Mumbai family court in March 2026 following mutual consent petitions.
Evelyn Sharma and Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur Tushaan Bhindi met on a blind date in 2018 set set up by a mutual friend and in 2019 Tushaan Bhindi proposed to Evelyn Sharma during a yacht trip in Sydney.
The couple announced their separation in May 2026 after five years of marriage.
The TV actors got married on August 28, 2016, in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Delhi. Hunar and Mayank officially finalized their divorce in June 2026, ending their nine-year marriage.
Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi had an intimate private wedding ceremony in March 2026. However, the couple parted ways mutually a few months after their marriage earlier in the year.
Akanksha Chamola announced their separation and pending divorce on the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2 in June 2026, revealing they had been living separately for a year. Akanksha unfollowed Gaurav on Instagram and removed most couple photos, while Gaurav later did the same.
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