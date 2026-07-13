Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Indian celebs who got married thrice and more: Aamir Khan to Kishore Kumar

Celebs who tied the knot three times and more: From Aamir Khan, Kishore Kumar to Sanjay Dutt - check all names below:

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Indian celebs who got married thrice and more: Aamir Khan to Kishore Kumar
Image Credit: Instagram grabs

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indian celebs who got married thrice and more: Aamir Khan to Kishore Kumar
Actors married thrice2 min ago
2
IMD Monsoon Update43 min ago
3
Latest OTT releases1 hr ago
4
tarot card reading today1 hr ago
5
accident breaking news1 hr ago