Indian celebs who got married thrice and more: Aamir Khan to Kishore Kumar

Marriage in the spotlight is never simple, and for some of India's most iconic stars, love has come with more than one second chance. From Bollywood's biggest names to legendary voices of the past, a handful of celebrities have walked down the aisle not once, not twice, but three times — each marriage its own chapter of ambition, heartbreak, and reinvention. Aamir Khan's evolving personal journey and Kishore Kumar's famously eventful love life are just two entries on this list of stars who proved that finding lasting love sometimes takes a few tries. Here's a look at the Indian celebrities who said their vows three times over.
Aamir got married to Reena Dutta and was later hitched to Kiran Rao. He is separated from both. The 3 Idiots superstar recently married his third wife, Gauri Spratt at his residence in Mumbai. The intimate 3rd wedding was attended by his close relatives, friends and kids from previous two marriages.
The legendary Indian actor and singer got married four times, including marriages to legendary actresses Ruma Guha Thakurta, Madhubala, Yogeeta Bali and Leena Chandavarkar.
The veteran actor Kabir Bedi has been married four times. He was first married to the late classical dancer Protima Bedi (1969) with whom he had two children, Pooja and the late Siddharth Bedi. Then he married Susan Humphreys in 1980, - a British fashion designer, with whom he had a son, model Adam Bedi.
Third, he got married to Nikki Bedi in 1992 - she is a TV and radio presenter.
His current wife, Pravin Dusanj is 29 years younger to him. They tied the knot in 2016.
Sanjay Dutt has married thrice. He was first married to Richa Sharma (she died young due to a brain tumour). With her, he has a daughter named Trishala Dutt. Later, he tied the knot with Rhea Pillai but it did not last very long. Currently, he is happily married to Maanayata and has 2 kids - Shahraan and Iqra.
Famous TV actor turned movie star Karan Singh Grover has been married thrice. He first tied the knot with actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008, however, the couple got divorced after 10 months. He later married Jennifer Winget in 2012. But they separated in 2014.
Karan got married to Bong beauty Bipasha Basu on April 30, 2016, and in November 2022, the couple welcomed their first child - Devi Basu Singh Grover.
Veteran actress who is Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's mother has tied the knot thrice. She married Pankaj Kapur in the year 1979 but they later divorced, together they have a son - actor Shahid Kapoor. She later married theatre actor Rajesh Khattar and had a son Ishaan Khatter. Her third marriage with Raza Ali Khan also ended in separation, reportedly.
Popular South Indian actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has also been married three times. In 1985, she married actor-director Pratap Pothan, but the relationship ended within a year. Later, she married a British man named Richard Hardy and moved to London.
Lakshmi's first marriage was with Bhaskaran with whom she has a daughter, actress Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran. They later got divorced. Her second marriage was with co-star Mohan Sharma on the sets of Chattakari (1975) and ended in divorce (1980). Reportedly, while she was shooting En Uyir Kannamma (1988) she and actor-director M Sivachandran fell in love and got married (1987). The couple adopted a girl named Samyuktha in 2000.
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