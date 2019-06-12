Indian cricket team enjoys 'Bharat' in England, Salman Khan expresses gratitude

London: Despite having a busy schedule for the 2019 World Cup in England, the Indian cricket team took time out to watch superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'.

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav shared a photograph of the 'Bharat team' -- M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul.

Jadhav captioned the image: "'Bharat ki team. 'Bharat' movie ke baad."

Following the thumbs up from the Indian cricket team, an overwhelmed Salman took to Twitter and thanked them for watching the movie.

"Thank you 'Bharat' team for liking 'Bharat'... shukriya bhaiyon for watching 'Bharat' in England... Best wishes for the upcoming matches. Pura 'Bharat' apke sath hai (The entire country is with you)," Salman tweeted.

Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat... shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England...best wishes for the upcoming matches... pura #Bharat apke sath hai... #BharatJeetega https://t.co/jusDppfvOc — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

"Bharat" is an adaptation of the Korean film "An Ode To My Father". Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself.