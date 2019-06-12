close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Indian cricket team enjoys 'Bharat' in England, Salman Khan expresses gratitude

Despite having a busy schedule for the 2019 World Cup in England, the Indian cricket team took time out to watch superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'.

Indian cricket team enjoys &#039;Bharat&#039; in England, Salman Khan expresses gratitude
Photo courtesy: Instagram

London: Despite having a busy schedule for the 2019 World Cup in England, the Indian cricket team took time out to watch superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'.

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav shared a photograph of the 'Bharat team' -- M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul.

Jadhav captioned the image: "'Bharat ki team. 'Bharat' movie ke baad."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BHARAT KI TEAM BHARAT MOVIE KE BAAD @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @atulreellife @bharat_thefilm

A post shared by Kedar Jadhav (@kedarjadhavofficial) on

Following the thumbs up from the Indian cricket team, an overwhelmed Salman took to Twitter and thanked them for watching the movie.

"Thank you 'Bharat' team for liking 'Bharat'... shukriya bhaiyon for watching 'Bharat' in England... Best wishes for the upcoming matches. Pura 'Bharat' apke sath hai (The entire country is with you)," Salman tweeted.

"Bharat" is an adaptation of the Korean film "An Ode To My Father". Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself.

Tags:
Salman KhanBharatKatrina KaifHardik PandyaMS Dhoni
Next
Story

Disha Patani's workout videos will make you want to hit the gym right away—Watch

Must Watch

PT34M57S

Watch Debate: Pakistan's ICC World Cup ad mocks Wing Commander Abhinandan