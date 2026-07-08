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  • /Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 nominations: Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty compete for Best Actor honour

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 nominations: Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty compete for Best Actor honour

IFFM Nominations 2026 list: The nominations also cover streaming content, with series such as Kohrra: Season 2, Matka King, Sapne Vs Everyone, Freedom at Midnight: Season 2 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood making the list.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 nominations: Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty compete for Best Actor honour
Image Credit: Movie Still collage

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