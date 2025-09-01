Indian Films Saali Mohabbat, Ghamasaan & Bun Tikki To Screen At Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Mumbai: The 16th edition of Chicago South Asian Film Festival will witness the screening of several films. A couple of Indian movies are also going to be showcased there.



On Monday, Jio Studios announced that its three distinct films - Ghamasaan, Saali Mohabbat and Bun Tikki will be screened at the upcoming Chicago South Asian Film Festival.



The films will be featured in a specially curated section, from India to the World, as per a press note.



* Opening Night (September 19): Saali Mohabbat - This powerful drama marks Tisca Chopra's directorial debut, a film that unfolds on the shifting border between rural and urban India, where a woman from a small town reclaims against the backdrop of domestic violence and betrayal. The ensemble cast features Radhika Apte, Anshumaan Pushkar, Dibyendu Ganguly and Anurag Kashyap. Saali Mohabbat is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and marks the production debut of celebrated fashion stylist-turned-producer Manish Malhotra.



* Centrepiece Film (September 20): Ghamasaan - Directed by filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ghamasaan takes us to the country's heartland with a tense rural thriller that speaks to India's roots and the rise of a young nation still negotiating with its past. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles. Ghamasaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Piiyush Singh, Ashwini Chaudhary, Abhayanand Singh, and Saurabh Gupta.



* Marquee Film (September 21): Bun Tikki- This drama moves us to urban India, capturing the confusions, tenderness, and quiet courage of a young child and those around him as they grapple with questions of identity. The film stars legends Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman with Abhay Deol alongside and Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke DeSousa and Manish Malhotra, Bun Tikki also marks the feature film debut of director, Faraz Arif Ansari.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source