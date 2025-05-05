Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Hospitalised After Late-Night Car Accident; Video From Ahmedabad Hospital Circulates

New Delhi: Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan met with a serious car accident in the early hours of Monday. The accident reportedly occurred at 3:40 AM in Ahmedabad. The singer is said to be critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment.

A video being circulated from the hospital shows the singer lying on a stretcher as doctors treat him, with visible injuries on his left foot and right arm.

More details about the cause of the accident are still awaited.

Fans across the country have sent him recovery wishes.

Pawandeep rose to fame after winning the title of Indian Idol 12 for his soulful voice and versatility. The artist hails from the Champawat district of the state of Uttarakhand. He belongs to a musical background. His mother, Saroj Rajan, father, Suresh Rajan, and sister, Jyotideep Rajan, are well-known Kumaoni folk musicians.

At the age of 2, he won the award for the youngest tabla player. He also won The Voice of India in 2015 before his Indian Idol victory.