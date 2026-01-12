Siliguri: The mortal remains of singer-actor Prashant Tamang, who passed away in Delhi, were brought to the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on Monday morning.

BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling and many other prominent figures from the entertainment community were present to pay final respects to the late singer.

Tamang's mortal remains are likely to be taken from the airport for further rituals, including a scheduled public viewing for fans to offer their last respects at Chowrasta, Darjeeling. His final rites are set to take place in the presence of his family members and the local villagers in Darjeeling, said Gorkha Shaheed Sewa Samiti (GSSS) National President, Andrew Gurung, on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Raju Bista expressed grief over the sudden passing of Tamang.

"It is a great loss for us. Prashant Tamang did a great job with his singing and his talent as an artist. He did a great job of uniting all the Gorkha people. We will always be indebted to him for this. The whole country is with his family during this difficult time. He has a very young daughter, and his wife works at Air India. The family lived in Delhi. We will stand by his family," the BJP MP said.

Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday at his Delhi residence.

ADCP South-West Delhi, Abhimanyu Poswal, shared official updates about his death and told ANI, "At 3.10 today, an MLC was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. We received information that Prashant Tamang, a r/o of Raghunagar, was declared brought dead at the hospital. An Investigation Officer visited there and received the MLC."

"Crime team and FSL team reached the residence of the deceased and collected evidence. At present, for postmortem examination, the body has been sent to DDU hospital, so that we can determine the cause of death. His wife and daughter lived with him, and it was his wife who had brought him to the hospital. Her statement and other things have been recorded. It will be tough to point out anything suspicious until the final postmortem report comes," he added.

Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in 'Paatal Lok Season 2'. He is also expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan'.

His wife, Martha Aley, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences from fans and well-wishers around the world following Tamang's death.

Addressing speculation over his sudden demise, Martha Aley clarified that there was no suspicious circumstance involved. "It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.