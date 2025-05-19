Indian Idol Season 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant Reveals He Was On Tinder Even After Marriage, 'Biwi Ko Pata Nahi Tha...'

New Delhi: Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant in a podcast recently revealed about using online dating platform Tinder despite being married. However, he stopped using the platform when the news about him using Tinder surfaced.

ABHIJEET SAWANT ON TINDER

Speaking on Hindi Rush, Abhijeet shared that he spoke to two or three women. "I'm a curious person. I've always had curiosity. I was in the US with my friend, and he said, 'This is a new app. It's for dating'. I made my profile then, and it was there as it is. Main kabhi kabhi beech mein jaata tha, dekhta tha kya hai yeh sab kya hota hai? Maine apna hi naam rakha tha sab kuch sahi tha. Biwi ko nahi pata tha. But kuch kiya nahi, kisise mila bhi nahi, kuch tha bhi nahi."

MATCH AATA THA, BAAT KARTE THE...

"Match aata tha, baat karte the. Yeh cheeze na bohut ajeeb hai. Mujhe baat karne ka shokh hai aur aap ladkiyon se bohut deep baat karsakte ho...Main baat karta tha bohut. 2-3 log mil gaye the jo baat karte the acche se. Baad mein Twitter pe agaya ki mera account hai, phir maine bola ki ‘Yeh accha nahi lagega’. Usko nahi pata abhi tak, ab pata chal raha. Woh bichari usko pata bhi nahi kya hota hai Tinder. Ab pata chalgaya, open yaar, usme kya hai? Cheezein karni hai toh thok k karo phir. Kitna main sab cheeze jod sakta hoon yaar."

Abhijeet and Shilpa got married in 2007. The couple has two children--Sonali Sawant and Amit Sawant. The duo also participated in Nach Baliye season 4 in (2008–2009).